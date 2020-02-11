Home Cities Delhi

BJP set to win 55 seats in Delhi elections, says a confident Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP chief said he was ready to take responsibilities that the "victory" would bring and hailed the hard work of the party workers who, he said, worked tirelessly for the victory.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Tiwari, who led the BJP’s campaign, flashes the victory sign on Monday | Pti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls.

"I am not nervous.

We have appeared for a test, results will now come in," he told reporters.

He said he was ready to take responsibilities that the "victory" would bring and hailed the hard work of the party workers who, he said, worked tirelessly for the victory.

"Now, all talk is over. Now, we have to wait for the blessings of the people. I am confident it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," he said.

Click here to follow Delhi Election results LIVE

The Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 41 seats while the BJP on 19, according to early trends by the Election Commission.

Trends were so far available for 60 out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

According to EC's website, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading from his New Delhi constituency.

He reached his party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.

The election was held on February 8.

