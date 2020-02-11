Home Cities Delhi

Confident of win as AAP worked for people in last 5 years says Sisodia

Published: 11th February 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:37 AM

manish sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia offered prayers ahead of counting of votes at his residence. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the party is confident of victory as it has worked for the people in the last five years.

"We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last five years," Sisodia told ANI.

Earlier today, Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting.

"Oh God! Lead us from untruth to truth. Take us to light from the darkness. Take us to the sense of immortality from death," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, an AAP supporter reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children.

Another AAP supporter was seen outside the party office in the national capital. He held a poster that read '2024 Kejriwal vs Modi'.

Click here to follow Delhi Election results LIVE

Traffic restrictions were put in place at several roads ahead of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Counting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi began at 8 am. The polling was held on February 8. (ANI)

