Home Cities Delhi

Counting will be time-consuming exercise, accuracy our top priority: Delhi CEO

Results for nearly half of the 70 constituencies were declared by around 6 pm as a total of over 1,200 rounds of counting were taking place.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vote Counting

Election officials carry out counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls results at a counting centre in Akshardham, New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes in the Delhi polls will be a time-consuming exercise, the Chief Electoral Officer for the city said on Tuesday, asserting that ensuring accuracy is the top priority for the poll body.

Results for nearly half of the 70 constituencies have been declared as per reports around 6 pm, while counting of votes on other seats are underway.

A total of over 1,200 rounds of counting are scheduled to take place for the entire exercise.

Minimum rounds were held for Delhi Cantonment constituency (10), officials said.

In Okhla, 26 rounds were held, while for Vikaspuri, Badarpur, Karawal Nagar seats, a total of 27 rounds are to be held, senior officials in the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's Office said.

However, the rounds are likely to go till 35 on some seats, they said.

AAP's sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan won from Okhla constituency by a whopping margin of over 70,000 votes.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said, the exercise will take very long as VVPATs are to be matched too.

"Entire exercise is being conducted as per the procedures laid down by the Election Commission.

Ensuring accuracy is our top priority, so counting will take time, and people would have to be patient," he told PTI.

For some constituencies, where the counting rounds go beyond 30, the exercise can go on till late night, he said.

Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security at various centres set up across the national capital.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted a big win for the ruling AAP, which is now set to emerge victorious with a massive mandate.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday and the final voter turnout was 62.

59 per cent.

The postal ballots were counted first, till around 8:30 AM, and then the votes cast through EVMs are being counted, the senior official said.

"The counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies.

Each centre has several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district," he said.

Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.)    

After counting of votes through CUs, from every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted, he said.

The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi elections Delhi election results Delhi polls
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp