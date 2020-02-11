Decimation of Universities: Kapil Sibal on Gargi College molestation case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed "authorities" for not taking requisite actions in the case of molestation of women students during the annual cultural festival at Gargi College here.

In a tweet, he also made a mention about cases of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Milia Islamia and called it a "Decimation of Universities."

"Decimation of Universities (The new culture) JNU: Masked right-wingers perpetrated violence Jamia: Entered the library and vandalised, spreading panic Gargi College: Entered by breaching walls and molested women We are still waiting for authorities to act," Sibal said in a tweeted this morning.

The Gargi college administration has set up a "high-level fact-finding committee" to look into the February 6 incident when a group of men gatecrashed the college's annual festival and molested women students, college Principal Promila Kumar said here on Monday.

Kumar said that the committee would meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information regarding the alleged sexual assault on students by some unidentified men last week.