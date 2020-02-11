Dynamic dual rap 

By Express News Service

Students of Shiv Nadar University enjoyed the foot-tapping music from rapper duo Warboy (Ashutosh Rai) & DEVM (Devam Pandey) at the university premises on Sunday evening. Songs like Ek Chhoti Si Umeed and Haar Nai Maani Hai had the audiences grooving to their music. These songs are a part of the rapper duo’s album Out of the Blue, released recently.The show was part of their album tour. They finished performing at Mumbai and Pune, and their next stop is Bengaluru and a few other cities.

Warboy and DEVM competed against finalists from nine other cities across India at the Red Bull Spotlight national final last June. They were selected as winners by a jury consisting of rap groups Seedhe Maut, Swadesi and Dopeadelicz. Following this, they were given an opportunity to record an album with Bixtel, a young producer from the US.

Warboy, 19, hails from Dharamsala, and is currently studying Performing Arts at Asian Academy of Film and Television, Noida. Devam hails from Mumbai and has been producing beats for four years. In the past, he has collaborated with hip-hop groups like Bombay Lokal.