Gargi College students march demanding fair inquiry into incident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four days after girls at Gargi College were allegedly sexually assaulted by men who “barged” into campus; students took out a protest with demands on action against the culprits and measures to prevent similar incidents.

From the college authorities, they said, they want information about the arrangement of security, its budget allocation; formation of a fact-finding committee with representatives from the teaching staff and elected students to make a report on the incident; decentralisation of power in the college; and regular General Body Meetings (GBMs) by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Scores of students took out the protest inside the campus. After the protest, while speaking with this newspaper, girls said that there was a breach of security on the day of the incident when their annual fest was going on.They said that police were deployed at the campus but “did not take action” and also alleged that the principal “did not cooperate”.

While there was no response from Gargi College Principal Promila Kumar, police said that they were deployed outside the campus.

A second-year student, who did not want to be named, said: “They (attackers) started entering the campus at 3.30 pm. Within an hour, hundreds of them were inside the campus. Around 6 pm is when the situation went out of control, I left the campus with some of my friends.”