LineUp for Pink Chocolate

Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day is Fabelle’s Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate, India’s first mass premium bar containing the new Ruby chocolate. The ruby chocolate, which was introduced to the world with much fanfare in 2019, has been dubbed the fourth chocolate after dark, milk and white by its creators, who process the cacao bean in a particular way to retain a rich pink hue in the product. The ruby chocolate marks the first time in 80 years that a new type of chocolate has been introduced.

Owned and operated by Indian conglomerate ITC, Fabelle aims at re-defining the Indian luxury chocolates segment. In line with the chocolate maker’s endeavour to deliver one-of-a-kind chocolate experiences for Indian consumers and set trends with distinguished chocolate offerings, Fabelle has announced the launch of the Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate to entice choco-connoisseurs.

Ruby chocolate has mild fruity notes and boasts a natural ruby colouring. With the launch of this product, Fabelle hopes to enable a larger consumer base in India to experience the unique flavour of Ruby Chocolate.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Fabelle was created with the vision to deliver extraordinary chocolate experiences to Indian consumers.

It is a matter of immense satisfaction that Fabelle has garnered encouraging consumer franchise through its bouquet of exquisite chocolates which is also reflected in the brand’s growth trajectory. From handcrafted luxury chocolates to scaling up the FMCG segment, our relentless focus has been on introducing new and unique chocolate experiences for the Indian chocolate consumer.”

He added, “Our prior experience of being among the first to launch Ruby chocolate in India gave us deeper insights into consumer preferences and acceptance of this chocolate type before we decided to extend it to the larger consumer base. Our unique capability of operating in both the hand-crafted luxury chocolates segment and now the FMCG segment has provided the opportunity to be the first chocolate brand to launch Ruby chocolate at a large scale in the country.”The chocolate is available across the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Fabelle Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate will be available in two SKUs priced at `85 (55g) to `200 (121.5 g).