Not the first time: Gargi College students say were harassed in 2019 too

NEW DELHI: The students of Gargi College have said that this was not the first time they faced harassment during their college fest but similar incidents took place last year too during the fest.

Recalling the last year’s incident, a third-year student said that even then, there was no action from the college administration. Another student claimed that last year the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was dissolved and there was no platform to raise the issue.

“This is not the first time that such an incident has happened during the college fest. Similar instances of molestation and abuse happened in 2019 as well,” recalled a student. Another student said they have been demanding proper security but “instead we were told that it was us who want to have these fests and so we should bear the consequences as well.”

Girls recall horror on social media

A DTC bus full of men stopped infront of the college and men in it forced their way into the college. The college entry gate for men was forcefully opened to let in an ocean of men… ‘Security’ just stopped checking for passes and even IDs after a point. These men even scaled the walls to enter. Once inside they wreaked havoc… They forced women to share their social media credentials and ‘accidentally’ touched women multiple times.

There was no crowd control, which meant that thousands of people, mostly men, turned up to a ground that does not have the capacity to host that many people. Passes were not checked, so men who did not have passes and were additionally inebriated and disorderly were definitely not college students. The admin could not have expressed in any better way how little they cared about our safety. Even after repeated complaints, the checking of men did not get stricter. Police vans were conveniently parked outside college while girls were being harassed on campus.