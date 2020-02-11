Outrage over molestation in Gargi College

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Monday sought a report from Delhi University over reports of sexual assault of a group of women students at Gargi College during the college fest last week.

The victims, in their social media posts, have alleged that drunk men who were returning from pro-CAA rally had barged into the campus and groped and molested several girls after shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. Some of the posts even said that men had masturbated at them.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, making a statement in the Lok Sabha said that the matter was being probed.

“There were outsiders involved in the incident..we have asked the college administration to probe the matter thoroughly and bring the wrongdoers to justice,” he said.

The police said that FIR was lodged against the unidentified men under sections of trespassing and sexual assault. Police have also procured the CCTV footage of the 20 cameras installed at the college and are investigating the matter.

The FIR was registered on Monday, four days after the incident, after the students took out a protest, demanding action against the culprits.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi said the varsity had taken cognisance of the matter. “We are looking into the matter. Chief proctor is in touch with the college authorities,” he said.