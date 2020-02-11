Home Cities Delhi

Politics of hatred did not work in Delhi: Mamata

Banerjee said the reason for the saffron party's loss was people don't like the BJP's despicable politics, the divisive politics.

Published: 11th February 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the Aam Aadmi Party's win in the Delhi Assembly polls as a victory of democracy and said the people did not want divisive politics.

Banerjee, who made a phone call to AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to congratulate him on his party's resounding success, later told media here that the BJP was losing every poll now.

Banerjee recalled that there was a time when the BJP was disturbing the AAP government a lot. "We (many non-BJP regional parties) had then rushed to his house. Today, we are very happy that despite the bigotry and narrow-minded politics of hatred, it has turned out to be a victory of the people. The politics of hatred did not work this time."

"It's a victory of democracy. I congratulate the people of Delhi."

The Trinamool Congress Chief said though Delhi has a small area, the BJP-led Centre had used all its might to "capture the state".

"Despite letting loose its might and also those of its agencies to to capture the state forcibly, the BJP has lost. It is continuously losing every election everywhere," she said.

Banerjee said the reason was people don't like the BJP's despicable politics, the divisive politics. "People want jobs, food, dress and shelter, development and peace. So politics should be for peace and development, and for the good of the country and its people," she said.

Recapitulating the election results post the Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee said while the Congress-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party combine was running the government in Maharashtra, the BJP also lost Jharkhand.

"Last year, they were defeated in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In between, they somehow managed to win the parliamentary elections. But, after they won the second term at the centre, they started their audacity and political vendetta again. As a result, the country is burning," she said.

In an apparent reference to the new Citizenship Amendment Act, Banerjee said the country had more important issues like unemployment, economy, development, industry and price hike.

Banerjee charged the BJP with using "so-called" NGOs and heretic organisations to spread lies.

"In the name of so-called NGOs and so-called heretic organisations, they only spread garbage of lies, rumour, and are spending money as if through a hose pipe. And, they are spreading all such rumours and false propaganda between communities," she said.

