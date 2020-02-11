Traffic restrictions in place ahead of counting of votes in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Traffic restrictions were put in place at several roads ahead of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections today morning.

"Traffic Alert Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Further, it said traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing.

"Traffic Alert Traffic movement will remain closed from sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka & Rudra cut to T- Point due to vote counting," it said in another tweet.

Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi began at 8 am. The polling was held on February 8.