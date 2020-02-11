T(r)uck In

shantanu david By

Express News Service

The Festival season is fading fast but before Delhi’s events calendar goes barren for several months, there are a couple of last hurrahs remaining, one of which is especially jam-packed with all things fun. The Horn OK Please festival, the Capital’s celebration of the best food trucks in the National Capital Region is parallel parking in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend, so plan your weekend itinerary accordingly.

Snapshots of previous editions of

Horn OK Please festival.

With a focus on the best budget eats in Delhi, visitors can expect to see the likes of Gulshan Dhaba Murthal’s Paranthas, Sitaram’s Chole Bhature, kebabs from Koyla Kebab and Kadak Rumali from Indus Flavour, platters from Woodbox, Potato Twisters from Twisters India and Cheesy Fries from Xero Degrees. People stuffing their faces with the above can get their just desserts with treats like Unicorn and black ice creams, Churros, loaded waffles, as well as freak shakes and much more.

Since the festival is taking place around the Hallmark holiday that is Valentine’s Day, there’ll be plenty of lovesick activities for those hungrier for stuff apart from food. There is going to be a couples-only zone for dates (a couples’ retreat, if you will), Valentine-themed photo ops, dishes, and drinks. Basically, Delhi-wallahs Instagram feeds are going to be chock-full of red hearts and pink kisses this weekend. The more the merrier, we guess.

For those more materially inclined, the bi-annual festival will also be hosting a flea market, among a host of other activities. There’ll be several bands performing through all three days of the festival, while the organizers have also decked out a play zone for kids, filled with games, amusement park rides, various entertainment acts and performers. There’s plenty of adult-things-to-do with all manner of contests and immersive experiences (still not that kind) being held by the participating brands.

Speaking of experiences, visitors can choose stroll through the food trucks, or sit under the stars (which can be technically done during the day as well) in the designated al fresco areas and enjoy their food and drinks. We’ll see you there, either in traffic outside, or betwixt the trucks inside.

On: February 14-16;

At: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium