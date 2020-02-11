We accept poll results, hope Delhi develops under Kejriwal: Gautam Gambhir

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Accepting the Delhi Assembly elections' results, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is set to retain state government in Delhi. Gambhir, the cricketer-turned-lawmaker expressed hoped that the city will develop under the Kejriwal government.

"We accept the Delhi election results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal," Gambhir told ANI.

As per official EC trends, AAP is maintaining a strong lead on 63 seats while BJP is far behind at 7. Congress, on the other hand, is yet to open its account.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am today amid tight security.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.