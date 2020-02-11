Home Cities Delhi

'We don't support any party': Silent protest at Shaheen Bagh on counting day

Zeeshan Haider, one of the volunteers at Shaheen Bagh said the protesters mainly women were upset with the 'random branding' by the media that Shaheen Bagh was sponsored by parties.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators hold placards during a silent protest against CAA, NPR and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the day when AAP stormed into victory in the national Capital, Shaheen Bagh which remained the center of election campaigning went on a silent protest. Holding placards, the women protesters underlined that they did not support any political party thus refrained from speaking to the media, maintaining silence and protesting against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday.

“There is a silent protest against the police actions in which several students who were marching towards Parliament from Jamia were injured. The protesters have also decided to not comment on the election results to emphasise that they are not in favour or support of any political party. This is a way to assert that the aim of the protest was only and only based on demands to take back the CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC,” a businessman Shamsudeen said. 

Women along with small children and men held placards at the protest site underlining “we are on silent protest and we do not support any party.” Some placards read “We are in solidarity with the students of Jamia and against CAA, NRC and NPR”. Protester's mouth were covered with black cloth.

Zeeshan Haider, one of the volunteers at Shaheen Bagh said the protesters mainly women were upset with the ‘random branding’ by the media that Shaheen Bagh was sponsored by parties.

“It was the call by women to not give any comment on the results today. They have been wrongly associated with different parties. So even if Shaheen Bagh was played with like a pawn, for the protesters the cause to stand against CAA is bigger and that has been made clear on this day,” Haider added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh Protests aap CAA protests Delhi Assembly results Delhi polls
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp