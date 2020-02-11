'We don't support any party': Silent protest at Shaheen Bagh on counting day

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the day when AAP stormed into victory in the national Capital, Shaheen Bagh which remained the center of election campaigning went on a silent protest. Holding placards, the women protesters underlined that they did not support any political party thus refrained from speaking to the media, maintaining silence and protesting against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday.

“There is a silent protest against the police actions in which several students who were marching towards Parliament from Jamia were injured. The protesters have also decided to not comment on the election results to emphasise that they are not in favour or support of any political party. This is a way to assert that the aim of the protest was only and only based on demands to take back the CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC,” a businessman Shamsudeen said.

Women along with small children and men held placards at the protest site underlining “we are on silent protest and we do not support any party.” Some placards read “We are in solidarity with the students of Jamia and against CAA, NRC and NPR”. Protester's mouth were covered with black cloth.

Zeeshan Haider, one of the volunteers at Shaheen Bagh said the protesters mainly women were upset with the ‘random branding’ by the media that Shaheen Bagh was sponsored by parties.



“It was the call by women to not give any comment on the results today. They have been wrongly associated with different parties. So even if Shaheen Bagh was played with like a pawn, for the protesters the cause to stand against CAA is bigger and that has been made clear on this day,” Haider added.