0-70: Congress headquarters deserted on result day as party draws blank again

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While AAP’s headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, was inundated with its supporters, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s office, placed opposite it, bore a deserted look throughout on Tuesday as the national party trailed in every assembly seat as counting of votes was on.



No Congress leaders visited its state office, while some media organisations frequented the building with hope of speaking with them and returned.



After the trends showed AAP winning on 63 out of the 70 seats and its win was certain, senior Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a presser at All India Congress Committee’s (AICC’s) office on Akbar road, to announce that they “have resolved to revive and rebuild the party”.



As the exit polls after the elections on Saturday predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party, its workers and supporters started gathering at the office quite early on Tuesday. The supporters said they were excited about the number of victorious candidates, which was expected to be much lower than the final results if exit polls were to go by. Wearing AAP caps, they danced enthusiastically as AAP’s campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” played high and low at the headquarters.

The road outside, where paramilitary force was deployed to maintain law and order, was blocked to make space for the party workers as the party office was full to overflowing. A group of men, who hail from Uttarakhand, gathered on the road to celebrate.



They sang their folk songs alongside the sound of drums and grooved to the celebratory music. Inside was the verve of drummers and ‘Dance For Democracy’, a flash mob group that emerged when AAP was heading for assembly elections in 2015.