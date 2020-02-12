Home Cities Delhi

BJP loses on seats that saw provocative speeches in Delhi polls

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of constituencies, which witnessed a tirade of inflammatory speeches by leaders during the campaign for the Assembly polls, have given out a clear mandate against them. 

Ever since the BJP started it’s campaign, top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, targeted the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. During a gathering at Babarpur, Shah urged the voters to “press the EVM button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh”.

However, Shah’s comments were ineffective as AAP’s Gopal Rai won by over 33 thousand votes.

In Rithala, Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised the provocative slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko...”.AAP candidate Mohinder Goyal registered a win on the seat. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma at a rally at Vikaspuri said that ‘Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour’.  Despite such statements, BJP failed to secure a single win in West Delhi LS seat.

However, the only exception came at Karawal Nagar where UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused AAP of “feeding biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters”. BJP’s Mohan Bisht defeated AAP’s Durgesh Pathak by over 18 thousand votes.

