Conspiracy to eliminate AAP MLA Naresh Yadav hatched 20 days ago: Delhi Police

After the counting process was almost over and Naresh Yadav was declared winner, he was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Vasant Kunj.

Published: 12th February 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 02:40 PM

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The conspiracy to eliminate the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav, who was declared winner from Delhi's Mehrauli Assembly seat on Tuesday, was hatched about 20 days ago. But, because of the election campaign, Yadav was always surrounded by his supporters, and the police was also maintaining a tighter vigil, and the plan was thwarted, the police said on Wednesday.

An officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police on condition of anonymity told IANS: "From the facts that have emerged so far, it does not seem to be the result of a gang war. It seems to be a fallout of an old enmity. However, it is not correct to say anything concrete until the investigation is complete and all the accused/conspirators are arrested."

When asked about the basis of denying the gang war angle, the top police officer said: "Actually after talking to the victims, some facts which have come out don't point towards the gang war. Even then, we cannot take this information as categorical. Since the police has to prove the case legally in court, it is necessary to complete the investigation from all angles."

After the counting process was almost over and Naresh Yadav was declared winner, he was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Vasant Kunj - Kishangarh area on Tuesday night. The MLA was returning from the temple with his well-wishers at the time of the incident. A person named Ashok Mann died in the attack, while Yadav escaped unhurt. After the incident, all the top police officers and a forensic team reached the spot. The police was also searching for any CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

ALSO READ: Police detain man for questioning after shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed

According to an Assistant Police Commissioner level officer involved in the investigation, "Even if there is no CCTV footage, we have some important information from the victim side, which will prove helpful in reaching to the attackers. Some people have been detained and this will help us get to the attackers."

The officer also said: "The plan was to attack Yadav in the middle of the election campaign. But the presence of the police did not let this happen. After the counting of votes, the attackers felt that now the police and the candidates have all become little lax, so they carried out the attack on Tuesday."

