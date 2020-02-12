Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari meets newly-elected MLAs, expects AAP  to implement Centre's schemes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP is prepared to work as an aware opposition and expects the new AAP regime to implement the Modi government's flagship schemes like the Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the national capital, the saffron party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said on Wednesday.

Asserting that "blame-game" should be kept aside to ensure development in Delhi, Tiwari also said the new government should release due funds to the BJP-ruled civic bodies to help them serve people in a better way.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs met Tiwari at the party office here and discussed their future course of action in the Assembly. The BJP won eight Assembly seats in the elections held on February 8.

"We want Delhi's development and are prepared to work as an aware opposition party and question the new government if commits any wrongs. As Kejriwal is going to rule for another term, now he should implement various central government schemes to benefit Delhi people," he told reporters after meeting the party MLAs.

The BJP, during its over three-week-long campaigning before the polls, had attacked Kejriwal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and the PMAY in Delhi over fears that Modi would gain popularity.

Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi chief minister for a third term, along with members of his Cabinet, at the Ramleela ground here on February 16.

The BJP was routed by the AAP that returned to power in Delhi, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. Results of the election were announced on Tuesday.