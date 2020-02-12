Home Cities Delhi

Make Hanuman Chalisa compulsory in Delhi schools, madrasas: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya’s tweet clearly show that despite losing badly in Delhi the BJP has no problems in playing the politics of schools and madrasas, Congress leader Narendra Saluja reacted.

Published: 12th February 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 11:39 PM

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A day after BJP’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi assembly polls, the saffron party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya congratulated the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the triumph, but also added that its time Hanuman Chalisa recitation is made compulsory in Delhi’s educational institutions, including Madarsas.                                    

ALSO READ | 'Like Kejriwal, Owaisi will recite Hanuman Chalisa too': Yogi Adityanath

While congratulating the Delhi CM over twitter, Vijayvargiya wrote “Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji, whosoever comes in the shelter of Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. The time has come now for making Hanuman Chalisa recitation must in all educational institutions in Delhi, including schools and madarsas. Why should children of Delhi people be deprived of Lord Hanuman’s blessings?”

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja, who is also the media convener of the MP CM said “Vijayvargiya’s tweets clearly show that despite losing badly in Delhi the BJP has no problems in playing the politics of schools and madrasas.”

On Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had retained power in Delhi by winning 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP despite pumping high-voltage star-studded campaigning could win just 8 seats.

After the poll results were out, the Delhi CM had said “this is the day (Tuesday) of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi. The same evening Kejriwal along with family members had offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Comments

