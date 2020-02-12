Home Cities Delhi

Prashant Kishor's magic works for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in Delhi elections 2020

Prashant Kishor’s critics, however, note that he aligns with political outfits, which are already seen in contention to win elections, with the likes of the YSR Congress in Andhra and AAP in Delhi.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor

Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor has added yet another feather to his cap with the victory of AAP in Delhi. After Bihar in 2015, Kishor’s outfit, I-Pac, has outsmarted the BJP again in an Assembly election. 

With the RJD-Congress likely to rope in Kishor for the Bihar elections later this year, the strategist would have another opportunity to go after the BJP. Incidentally, Kishor had helped the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar build campaign against the full might of the BJP in the 2015 Assembly elections. 

ALSO READ | Delhi polls: AAP wins 62 seats, BJP 8, Congress draws blank again

The I-Pac of Kishor had also successfully run the campaign of the Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the 2019 elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly in the state.

Much in demand, Kishor is already assisting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal where the BJP made significant inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Hogging limelight with “Chai pe Charcha” for Narendra Modi when he launched his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor had later drifted away from the BJP, with the saffron outfit no more engaging professional strategists in change of strategy to bank on the in-house strength.

Kishor also met with failures in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2017 when the Congress aided by him faced electoral defeats. 

Kishor’s critics, however, note that he aligns with political outfits, which are already seen in contention to win elections, with the likes of the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and AAP in Delhi. 

He would, however, face the real test of his skills in Bihar if he joins RJD-Congress in Bihar and also in West Bengal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Elections Delhi Assembly Polls I-Pac
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp