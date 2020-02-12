Prashant Kishor's magic works for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in Delhi elections 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor has added yet another feather to his cap with the victory of AAP in Delhi. After Bihar in 2015, Kishor’s outfit, I-Pac, has outsmarted the BJP again in an Assembly election.



With the RJD-Congress likely to rope in Kishor for the Bihar elections later this year, the strategist would have another opportunity to go after the BJP. Incidentally, Kishor had helped the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar build campaign against the full might of the BJP in the 2015 Assembly elections.



The I-Pac of Kishor had also successfully run the campaign of the Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the 2019 elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly in the state.



Much in demand, Kishor is already assisting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal where the BJP made significant inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Hogging limelight with “Chai pe Charcha” for Narendra Modi when he launched his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor had later drifted away from the BJP, with the saffron outfit no more engaging professional strategists in change of strategy to bank on the in-house strength.



Kishor also met with failures in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2017 when the Congress aided by him faced electoral defeats.

Kishor’s critics, however, note that he aligns with political outfits, which are already seen in contention to win elections, with the likes of the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and AAP in Delhi.



He would, however, face the real test of his skills in Bihar if he joins RJD-Congress in Bihar and also in West Bengal.