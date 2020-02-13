Home Cities Delhi

Come to Ramlila Maidan to 'bless your son' on February 16: Kejriwal to Delhiites on his swearing-in

The AAP supremo said education, healthcare, water, electricity, women safety and empowerment, among others have now become winnable, mainstream electoral issues.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday invited Delhiites to attend his oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16 to "bless their son" as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time.

"Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP national convener has also written to party volunteers and supporters, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has got support from all corners that its message of vote on work was effectively communicated, and in response, Delhiites showered their love.

"I look forward to your continued support and conviction that together we can take this model of governance to people across our country," Kejriwal said.

He said education, healthcare, water, electricity, women safety and empowerment, among others have now become winnable, mainstream electoral issues.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats.

The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi polls.

"Our work in providing these basic necessities has provided a dignified life for lakhs of needy people and opened up opportunities for them, besides the growing economy."

"It has now set a new benchmark for honest politics and good governance for governments across the country," Kejriwal said in the letter.

Apart from continuing this work, vision for the next five years is to make Delhi a more liveable and lovable city that can then be compared with some of the best cities in the world, he said.

"Thank you for believing in us and for reposing your faith and generous support, without which we would have not been able to achieve any of these successes," Kejriwal said.

