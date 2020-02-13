Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Select Citywalk mall celebrates love the green way

In addition, the place also plays host to a number of pieces of sustainable art made by students of Indian Institute of Art and Design.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Select Citywalk shopping centre in Saket, South Delhi

Select Citywalk shopping centre in Saket, South Delhi. (Photo| Official Website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Valentine's Day, Select Citywalk pays a tribute to environment through ‘Án ode to sustainability’.

Joining hands with Pearl Academy, Delhi South, and The Filmy Owl, it has created a unique motif of its love for earth with an art installation made from plastic bottles. It will remain though the Valentines’ weekend, till February 16. In addition, the place also plays host to a number of pieces of sustainable art made by students of Indian Institute of Art and Design. The students have created photobooths made out of plastics for visitors.

These lifesize installations include a plastic man of five feet, a canvas showcasing the hidden beauty of Delhi, a six-foot-tall interactive pin art game, using metallic drawing pins, and the recreation of Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar in plastic, which is a twelve feet tall pillar made with plastic bottles and other waste material. The mall began eliminating plastic straws at all its f&b outlets in 2018.

After February 16, all the plastic bottles used in making these installations will be shared with Adidas, which will turn these into t-shirts. "Valentines Day is a celebration of love. While our digital campaign features real love stories of well known couples, our community initiative, which has installations made from plastic, shows our love for earth," says Yogeswar Sharma, Executive Director, and CEO Select CityWalk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Select CityWalk Indian Institute of Art and Design Valentines Day
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp