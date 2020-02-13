Delhi's Select Citywalk mall celebrates love the green way

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Valentine's Day, Select Citywalk pays a tribute to environment through ‘Án ode to sustainability’.

Joining hands with Pearl Academy, Delhi South, and The Filmy Owl, it has created a unique motif of its love for earth with an art installation made from plastic bottles. It will remain though the Valentines’ weekend, till February 16. In addition, the place also plays host to a number of pieces of sustainable art made by students of Indian Institute of Art and Design. The students have created photobooths made out of plastics for visitors.

These lifesize installations include a plastic man of five feet, a canvas showcasing the hidden beauty of Delhi, a six-foot-tall interactive pin art game, using metallic drawing pins, and the recreation of Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar in plastic, which is a twelve feet tall pillar made with plastic bottles and other waste material. The mall began eliminating plastic straws at all its f&b outlets in 2018.

After February 16, all the plastic bottles used in making these installations will be shared with Adidas, which will turn these into t-shirts. "Valentines Day is a celebration of love. While our digital campaign features real love stories of well known couples, our community initiative, which has installations made from plastic, shows our love for earth," says Yogeswar Sharma, Executive Director, and CEO Select CityWalk.