Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia bats for campaign by states, Centre to develop govt schools

The AAP returned to power winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in the election held last week.

Published: 13th February 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

AAP East Delhi candidate Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and East Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday called for a "time-bound" campaign by the states and the Centre to improve the quality of learning in government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is "positive politics".

Governments shutting down schools are obstacles in the path of developing the nation, he added.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by his party's Rajasthan unit claiming government schools in the Congress-ruled state will be developed on the lines of those in Delhi.

"This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia, who was in-charge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had been leading reforms in school education in the national capital through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

He will take oath along with Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his Cabinet in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in the election held last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi elections
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp