Home Cities Delhi

No CM, leaders from other states will be invited for Kejriwal's swearing-in: Gopal Rai

Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, Rai added.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by wife Sunita, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by wife Sunita, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here on February 16, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI.

"No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, Rai added.

An AAP functionary said that by inviting several chief ministers and non-BJP leaders from other states, the party does not want to send out a message that it is "confrontationist" against the central government, sources said.

"In 2013 and 2015 as well, no political leaders and chief ministers from other states had been invited for Kejriwal's oath ceremony. Party wants to keep the upcoming February 16 event Delhi-specific," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the Delhi election held on February 8.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won eight seats, the Congress drew a blank.

All the seven BJP MPs of Delhi and newly-elected party MLAs are likely to be invited for the oath-taking ceremony due to protocol issues, another AAP leader said, adding that the ceremony would be a government event that will be open to the public.

The AAP has planned mobilisation of people for the mega event and all the newly-elected MLAs of the party have been asked to ensure huge participation from their constituencies.

On Wednesday, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia requested Delhiites to attend the oath-taking ceremony, which will start at 10 am, at Ramlila Maidan in large numbers.

Kejriwal's new cabinet is unlikely to have fresh faces as he is expected to retain all the six incumbent ministers.

The sources said portfolios of all the seven ministers are likely to remain the same as they were holding in the outgoing cabinet.

Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, other members in the outgoing cabinet are Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections Delhi Polls
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp