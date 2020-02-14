Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Airport launches doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service

The service has been introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru-based 'CarterX', as part of DIAL's endeavour to provide "world-class experience to its passengers," read a statement.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers at the Delhi Airport (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday announced that it has launched a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from Delhi Airport.

After a successful trial, the facility has been officially launched at Terminal 3. The service has been introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru-based 'CarterX', as part of DIAL's endeavour to provide "world-class experience to its passengers," read a statement.

To avail the facility, a passenger can book their baggage through CarterX website or app or counters at Delhi Airport to be picked from their home in Delhi/NCR region. Soon the booking facility would be available through Delhi Airport website - www.newdelhiairport.in.

Each bag thus booked is then secured in separate tamper-resistant sealable bags, which are marked and barcoded for easy identification. On arrival at the airport, passengers can collect their baggage at the departure forecourt area and proceed for check-in, the statement said.

Similarly, passengers arriving at Delhi Airport can book the service online or at the baggage pick-up and drop counter, located in meeters and greeters area of Terminal 3 arrival. The baggage will then be delivered to locations in Delhi/NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. All the baggage booked for pick-up and drop facility are insured by the service provider agency.

"With this fully digital platform, passengers can travel hassle-free while they are travelling from and to Delhi Airport, as they no longer need to worry about carrying their heavy bags. The service offers seamless experience of baggage transit for passengers," DIAL spokesperson said.

Passengers availing this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location, etc. After payment of service fee, the baggage would be brought to arrival/departure area. The passenger can also track their baggage in transit on phone/tablet.

Going forward, this service will be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Airport DIAL doorstep baggage transfer CarterX
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp