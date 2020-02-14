Home Cities Delhi

EC counters ex-CEC's charge that it did not go all out to punish hate speeches during Delhi polls

Published: 14th February 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) has countered the charge of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Quraishi that it did not go the distance in punishing hate speeches during the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election, saying when he was heading the poll watchdog, no action was taken against politicians under the Representation of the People Act and the IPC.

Quraishi had written an article for an English daily, saying it was unfortunate that the EC did not go the distance in punishing hate speeches during the Delhi poll campaign.

In a letter to Quraishi on Thursday, the EC said a list of the Model Code of Conduct notices issued and action taken by the commission "during the period when you were holding the office of CEC" was enclosed with it.

"You may kindly like to peruse the same. It would be seen from the enclosed list that no action was taken by the then commission during this period under sections 123 and 125 of RP Act-1951/153 IPC 1860."

Quraishi, who was the CEC between July 2010 and June 2012, did not respond to the calls and messages seeking his reaction.

While section 123 of the RP Act deals with corrupt practices, section 125 deals with cases promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with "wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot".

