Home Cities Delhi

I don't believe Kejriwal was called terrorist without Shah's knowledge: Sanjay Singh

Shah on Thursday, while accepting the BJP's defeat in Delhi polls, had said that the party had distanced itself from some controversial remarks made by its leaders during Delhi elections.

Published: 14th February 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference at party HQ in New Delhi on Friday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that he does not believe that the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders during the Delhi Assembly election did not have the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"He himself uses such aggressive language. I don't believe that without his knowledge Arvind Kejriwal was called terrorist and Ravan," Singh told ANI.

Shah on Thursday, while accepting the BJP's defeat in Delhi polls, had said that the party had distanced itself from some controversial remarks made by its leaders during Delhi elections.

Shah had also said the party might have been impacted due to these controversial remarks as voters do not give reasons while making their choice in elections.

Three BJP leaders including party MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma were barred by the Election Commission for campaigning for different periods over their remarks during electioneering in the national capital.

"Can they guarantee that they won't use such language in the future? In other state elections, they will continue to use such a language? They are accustomed to such politics," said Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the polls for the second time in a row by bagging 62 of 70 assembly seats. The BJP marginally improved its previous tally to eight from three.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Terrorist remark Arvind Kejriwal Delhi elections 2020 AAP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp