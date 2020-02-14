Home Cities Delhi

NGT directs UPPCB to fine Noida builder for illegal extraction of water

The builder will have to pay Rs 3.28 crore for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green belt area.

It sought a further action taken report by email before March 27, the next date of hearing. . (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to recover compensation of Rs 3.28 crore from a builder in Noida for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green belt area.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that ample powers are available for the purpose under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which needs to be invoked.

“The state pollution control board needs to take further action for stopping illegality and recovering the assessed environment compensation by using coercive measures, including blacklisting and seizing assets of the project proponent,” the bench said.

It said, “It is also open to the state pollution control board to take assistance of any other public authority, including the concerned district magistrate or Noida Authority for enforcing the law and environmental rights of the affected parties.” It sought a further action taken report by email before March 27, the next date of hearing.

(With PTI inputs)

