Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP to get a facelift after poll drubbing, experienced leader to become president

Delhi will also be getting a new state unit president because the organisational elections did not take place due to the assembly polls.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After facing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to revamp its Delhi unit, sources have said.

Delhi will also be getting a new state unit president because the organisational elections did not take place due to the assembly polls. Within a month, the entire team of Delhi BJP will be in place, they said.

According to sources, it has also been decided that this time an experienced leader would be chosen as the state unit president instead of a celebrity leader.

And this time an experienced leader, enjoying the status of celebrity, will be given the command of the Delhi unit presidentship.

In the BJP's internal meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted that his assessment was the Congress will get 18 to 20 per cent of the votes in about 20 seats in Delhi and this will directly benefit the BJP to form the government with a majority.

However, this assessment proved wrong. Now the BJP will start working to get 51 per cent vote share by completely bypassing the Congress in Delhi.

It was also revealed in the internal meeting that the votes of the Sikh and Punjabi community from Pakistan also went to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, Purvanchali voters in big numbers voted for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections.

But the BJP suffered a huge setback on the 12 seats of reserved category and now the new organisational set up will have due representation from these sections of the society as the leaders contesting on these seats are losing from the last three elections. Hence new faces will be brought to these seats.

Factionalism, gaps in coordination at the local level and inability to effectively counter AAP's narrative of freebies are among the reasons identified by the BJP leaders for the party's defeat in Delhi assembly polls.

ALSO READ | Factionalism, poor coordination, AAP's freebies reasons for Delhi defeat: BJP

The BJP has held introspection meetings to ascertain the causes for its defeat in the elections in which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party posted a landslide victory for the second time in a row.

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior party functionaries at the party headquarters here to discuss organisational elections and other issues.

Present in the meeting were Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, BL Santhosh, Bhupendra Yadav, and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting took place a day after the AAP retained power in Delhi with a thumping a majority in 70-member Assembly. The BJP was restricted to single-digit despite launching a high-voltage election campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Shah.

The Congress failed to open its account second time in a row in the national capital. AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has won 62 seats, while the BJP 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi BJP Delhi assembly elections Delhi polls JP Nadda Manoj Tiwari
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp