Jamia students detained after protesting in Delhi against Chennai anti-CAA stir crackdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a protest near the Tamil Nadu House here on Saturday over the alleged lathi charge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators.

The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from the Bihar Bhawan towards the Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.

The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said.

Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said 27 protesters were detained and taken to a nearby police station.

Out of them, seven were women, he said, that adding all of them were released later.

The call for the protest here was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee.

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.

Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge.