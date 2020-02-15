Home Cities Delhi

Man flashes at woman in Delhi metro, DCW demands immediate action

The Commission has also sought details of the process of action followed on complaints related to women.

Published: 15th February 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly flashing at a woman in a metro train here on Thursday, police said.  The matter was shared by the woman on social media. The FIR was registered under multiple sections of the IPC, police said, adding that efforts were on to identify the accused. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regarding the matter.

In the notice, DCW has sought information about action taken so far in the case from the Chief Safety Commissioner of Delhi Metro as well as the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has been asked to submit a report regarding the arrest. The Commission has also sought information on how many complaints of crime against women have been received by the Delhi Metro since 2019 and what action has been by DMRC so far. Delhi Metro has been asked whether CCTV cameras are installed in every metro coach and station, and if not, then why. 

The Commission has also sought information as to whether boards giving information about 181 and other helpline numbers have been installed in the metro coach and station premises for the awareness of passengers. The Commission has also sought details of the process of action followed on complaints related to women.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “The type of incident reported in Delhi Metro is shameful. It is very important to make public transport safe for women. We have issued a notice to the police and DMRC. We want to know what provisions are there for ensuring safety of women in Metro. 
Immediate arrests need to be made to send out a strong message.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swati Maliwal Delhi Commission for Women Delhi Metro
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp