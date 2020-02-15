Man flashes at woman in Delhi metro, DCW demands immediate action

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly flashing at a woman in a metro train here on Thursday, police said. The matter was shared by the woman on social media. The FIR was registered under multiple sections of the IPC, police said, adding that efforts were on to identify the accused. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regarding the matter.

In the notice, DCW has sought information about action taken so far in the case from the Chief Safety Commissioner of Delhi Metro as well as the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has been asked to submit a report regarding the arrest. The Commission has also sought information on how many complaints of crime against women have been received by the Delhi Metro since 2019 and what action has been by DMRC so far. Delhi Metro has been asked whether CCTV cameras are installed in every metro coach and station, and if not, then why.

The Commission has also sought information as to whether boards giving information about 181 and other helpline numbers have been installed in the metro coach and station premises for the awareness of passengers. The Commission has also sought details of the process of action followed on complaints related to women.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “The type of incident reported in Delhi Metro is shameful. It is very important to make public transport safe for women. We have issued a notice to the police and DMRC. We want to know what provisions are there for ensuring safety of women in Metro.

Immediate arrests need to be made to send out a strong message.”