Arvind Kejriwal is not anti-Modi: Congress leader Acharya Pramod

The spiritual guru said that 'the way Kejriwal spoke today, he might not be a Modi supporter but he is not anti-Modi'.

Published: 16th February 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and spiritual Guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress leader and spiritual Guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and spiritual Guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam alleged that Kejriwal is not anti-Modi.

Taking on Twitter Acharya Pramod wrote "The way Kejriwal spoke today, one thing is clear that he might not be a Modi supporter but he is not anti-Modi." Kejriwal in his speech said that he wants to work in coordination with the Union Government.

In his speech, Kejriwal said, "All parties should forget the past things and support this government for the progress of Delhi. We want to work in coordination with the Central government. I invited the Prime Minister for my swearing-in ceremony. I also urge the Prime Minister to help us in the development of Delhi."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener took oath as Chief Minister at the Ramlila Maidan for the third time in presence of a huge gathering.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal swearing in
