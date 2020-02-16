Home Cities Delhi

Viral video on police crackdown in library not released by us: Jamia Millia Islamia

The varsity also clarified that the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) which has been spearheading the anti-CAA protest outside Jamia's gate number 7 was not an official body of the university.

Screengrab of CCTV footage showing violent police crackdown in the library of Jamia Millia Islamia

Screengrab of CCTV footage showing violent police crackdown in the library of Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Authorities at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday said that a video footage, purportedly showing police personnel assaulting students on the night of December 15, which surfaced on social media appears to be from inside the section for research scholars at the institute's library.

Ahmad Azeem, Jamia Millia Islamia University Public Relations Offical told ANI: "Prima facie, the CCTV footage seems to be of MPhil and Ph.D. section in Dr. Zakir Husain Library. We have also come to know that the footage has been released by Jamia Coordination Committee. "We have provided all information to Delhi Police, which is investigating the case," the PRO said.

Earlier in the day Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said while speaking to mediapersons said: "We have taken cognizance of the latest video (of December 15) of Jamia Millia Islamia University (library) which has surfaced now, we will investigate it."

ALSO READ| Respect policemen, they are not enemy: Amit Shah appeals to public amid 'Jamia crackdown' video

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear can be seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. The students studying in the reading hall of the campus were also pushed outside the hall. The footage of the incident has also been shared on Twitter by the Jamia Coordination Committee- group representing the students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

