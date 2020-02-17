One dead, three hurt as wall of  Delhi's CR Park building collapses   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Toormal Mandal, they said. Police said the injured persons — Sudama (21), Sanjay (30) and Tappan Mandal (25) — have been admitted to AIIMS and are out of danger.

The building’s contractor, identified as Nidhish Gupta, has been held, they said.The fire department said five fire tenders and a rescue responder vehicle were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

“Thirty-five fire personnel were involved in the rescue operation which began around 2:30 pm and lasted till 8:30 pm,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

During the investigation, it was found that the wall collapsed when digging work was being carried out in the basement.