Foreign currency worth Rs 42 lakh seized at Delhi international airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign currency worth over Rs 42 lakh, concealed inside perfume cans, has been seized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The currency was recovered from Mohammad Arshi, a Delhi resident, on Sunday afternoon when he was

to take an Air India flight for Dubai.

During the pre-embarkation security check through the X-ray machine in Security Hold Area, CISF personnel noticed something suspicious inside Arshi’s backpack. A physical checking revealed currency notes concealed under the false back of the backpack. The checked-in baggage was also brought back for thorough checking. Security officers found currency notes concealed under the false bottom of his suitcase.

“1,97,500 Saudi Royal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar worth about Rs 42.35 lakh were found finely concealed in perfume cans and some cloth pouches kept in the passenger’s bag,” an official said. As the passenger did not have documents, he was handed over to Customs officials for investigation.