'Hunger games' at Get Nourished Festival in Delhi

People indulged in activities like Pilates, Box Flow, Yin Yoga and Sound Healing, enjoying musical performances all the while.

The proceeds of the two-day festival were donated to the education of children from Ananth Centre for Learning and Development.

By Express News Service

Fitness workshops, live acts and grooving DJ sessions marked the Get Nourished Festival organised by Nourish Organics last weekend at the NTH complex, Qutub Institutional Area. Centred around fitness freaks and foodies in equal proportion, the festival provided visitors a rich and wholesome experience.

People indulged in activities like Pilates, Box Flow, Yin Yoga and Sound Healing, enjoying musical performances all the while. There were live acts like African Percussion by Sunshine Ensemble and a musical performance by Vardaan Chawla along with DJ sets Traffic and Secular Chai unleashing musical euphoria with exciting songs and beats.

There were also food stalls offering different kinds of cuisines to satiate the taste buds. Artisanal pop-ups were put up by Greenr Café, You Mee, Dr. Bubbles, MIAM Patisserie, Hearth & I, Vietnam-ease Caphe, Together at 12th and Minus Thirty Ice cream. A special attraction of the event was a beer garden that offered homegrown beer and wine.

For lovers of handicrafts, there were stalls selling garments, handmade jewellery, luxury clothes as also active wear. A number of brands like The Materialist, White Champa, En Inde, Kokomo, Kica Active, NOMH, Spiritual Warrior, Tiger Marron and The AA line showcased their products.

At the venue, a specific zone was dedicated to non-profit organisations like Dhyan Foundation, Spread a Smile, Food for Hungry and One Step Greener wherein they showcased their charitable causes and appealed to the people for contribution. The proceeds of the two-day festival were donated to the education of children from Ananth Centre for Learning and Development.

“This is our first initiative and the overwhelming response we got showed the extent to which people are concerned about health and fitness. We could not have asked for more,” says Seema Jindal Jajodia, founder, Nourish Organics, adding, “More gratifying is the fact that we managed to raise a substantial amount for special children through this event.”

