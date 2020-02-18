Home Cities Delhi

JP Nadda appoints Saroj Pandey as Delhi BJP observer

The BJP has got eight seats in the Delhi elections where the Aam Aadmi Party swept back to power with 62 seats.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:41 PM

BJP MP Saroj Pandey

BJP MP Saroj Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday appointed Saroj Pandey as the central observer to oversee the election of the BJP's legislature party in Delhi.

The BJP MP will hold a meeting with newly-elected Delhi legislators to find a consensus candidate. Sources say Vijender Gupta, who has won against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of over 12,600 votes from Rohini constituency, is likely to emerge as the consensus name.

The BJP has got eight seats in the Delhi elections where the Aam Aadmi Party swept back to power with 62 seats. Last time, the BJP managed just three seats. A party communique in this regard has been issued by BJP leader Arun Singh.

In 2015, the BJP won 23.2 per cent of the total 12,177 polling booths in Delhi. This year, it won 35.1 per cent of the total 13,747 polling booths, an increase of 12 percentage points. The BJP's vote share jumped from 32.3 per cent in 2015 to 38.5 per cent.

Former party president Amit Shah conceded that polarising comments like "desh ke gaddaro ko", as uttered by union minister Anurag Thakur, during the peak of the Delhi election campaign could have played a role in BJP's debacle in the national capital.

