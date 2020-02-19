Home Cities Delhi

DMRC to build bridge on Yamuna for Phase IV metro

Due to rocky strata found at the location, the bridge will be constructed using Piling Method instead of Well Foundation method, the DMRC official explained.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The new bridge will be constructed under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV. (File Photo)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to construct a bridge on the Yamuna, under Phase IV, which will essentially connect the existing two bridges on Yamuna — Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge. 

“Delhi Metro will construct a 560m-long bridge on River Yamuna on the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV,” Spokesperson of the DMRC, Anuj Dayal said. 

This will be the fifth bridge of Delhi Metro on the river. Currently, there are four bridges of Delhi Metro on Yamuna at Kashmere Gate – Shastri Park (Red Line), Indraprastha – Yamuna Bank (Blue Line), Okhla Bird Sanctuary – Kalindi Kunj (Magenta Line) & Sarai Kale Khan (Nizamuddin) – Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Pink Line) “Besides connecting the Soorghat Metro Station and Sonia Vihar Metro Station of the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor, this bridge will come up between two existing bridges on Yamuna i.e. Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge,” Dayal added. 

Due to rocky strata found at the location, the bridge will be constructed using Piling Method instead of Well Foundation method, the DMRC official explained.

This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385m downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213m upstream of existing Signature Bridge. The National Green Tribunal has recently granted permission for construction of this bridge.

The DMRC began work on the construction of the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV in December last year. The NGT had granted permission for the bridge’s construction while imposing certain conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp