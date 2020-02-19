DMRC to build bridge on Yamuna for Phase IV metro

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to construct a bridge on the Yamuna, under Phase IV, which will essentially connect the existing two bridges on Yamuna — Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge.



“Delhi Metro will construct a 560m-long bridge on River Yamuna on the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV,” Spokesperson of the DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

This will be the fifth bridge of Delhi Metro on the river. Currently, there are four bridges of Delhi Metro on Yamuna at Kashmere Gate – Shastri Park (Red Line), Indraprastha – Yamuna Bank (Blue Line), Okhla Bird Sanctuary – Kalindi Kunj (Magenta Line) & Sarai Kale Khan (Nizamuddin) – Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Pink Line) “Besides connecting the Soorghat Metro Station and Sonia Vihar Metro Station of the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor, this bridge will come up between two existing bridges on Yamuna i.e. Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge,” Dayal added.

Due to rocky strata found at the location, the bridge will be constructed using Piling Method instead of Well Foundation method, the DMRC official explained.



This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385m downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213m upstream of existing Signature Bridge. The National Green Tribunal has recently granted permission for construction of this bridge.



The DMRC began work on the construction of the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV in December last year. The NGT had granted permission for the bridge’s construction while imposing certain conditions.