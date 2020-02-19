In a first, AIIMS offers short cancer treatment

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be introducing a new technology for treatment of cancer patients which will reduce the time of therapy and surgery sessions.



According to the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the service will be made available to the patients by the end of this year at AIIMS as well as National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar.



“This technology is an intraoperative one, on one side we will have robotic surgery and on the other there be radiotherapy given to patients. So, the whole process which takes around 6-7 months will be completed in a day. We have already processed the setting up this technique,” said Dr SVS Deo, Professor and Head Dept of surgical oncology, AIIMS.



ALSO READ: AIIMS introduces 3D jaw joint replacement



NCI, the dedicated cancer institute which was inaugurated for public service last year, will also have proton therapy for curing cancer patients and is also likely to be introduced at Delhi AIIMS also.



“This will be the only government hospital to have proton therapy. So far, one private hospital offers the treatment. But at AIIMS, the treatment will be for free,” he added. In the past one year, AIIMS have registered around eleven thousand new cases while the total footfall was more than one lakh.

In male, highest cases are of lung cancer and then head and neck cancers.



“Tobacco-related cancers are actually preventive and can be controlled. Vaccines for cervical and liver cancers are also available now. As far as pollution is concerned, it is one of prime carcinogenic factor that has emerged,” Deo said.