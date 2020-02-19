Home Cities Delhi

JNU sedition case: Will ask department concerned to take early decision, says Kejriwal

The chief minister's comments come hours after a court directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Published: 19th February 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will ask the department concerned to take an "early decision" on the prosecution sanction against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

The chief minister's comments come hours after a court directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

"I don't have a say in the department concerned (home). I cannot change their (department's) decision, but will ask them to decide as soon as possible," Kejriwal told reporters when asked about prosecution sanction pending with the Delhi government in the sedition case.

Sources in the government said the Home department has to take a decision in connection with the case.

While hearing the case, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar.

The court passed the directions after police submitted that permission to prosecute Kumar and others has not been granted yet and the letter requesting sanction is pending with GNCTD.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU sedition case Kanhaiya Kumar Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp