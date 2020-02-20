Delhi AQI 'poor' but expect better air days: Meteorological Department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While winter in the national capital is on its last legs, the overall air quality in the city seems to have taken a turn for the worse.



The overall air quality index (AQI) for Delhi-NCR dropped to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.



The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) pegged the overall AQI at 273.



Though the PM 10 level, which gives the extent of particulate matter in the air, was in ‘moderate’ range at 228, the PM 2.5 level remained ‘poor’, at 112.

However, the deterioration in air quality could well be a passing phase, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, on Wednesday evening.



“AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of ‘poor’ category on February 20. Further improvement in air quality to the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category is forecast for February 21,” SAFAR said.