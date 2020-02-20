Home Cities Delhi

DMRC flags off 250 e-rickshaws to boost last-mile connectivity in New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday extended e-rickshaw services to 12 Metro stations, taking the total tally of stations with the facility to 29.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:16 AM

In recent years, DMRC has introduced eco-friendly initiatives to ensure a robust last mile connectivity system. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday extended e-rickshaw services to 12 Metro stations, taking the total tally of stations with the facility to 29. A fleet of around 250 e-rickshaws, called Smart E, from Patel Nagar Metro station, was flagged off by AK Garg, Director (Operations), DMRC, bringing the total strength of the e-rickshaw fleet to over 1000.

“This 250 e-rickshaws will ply from 12 stations from 6 am to 11 pm to boost the last mile connectivity for passengers of nearby localities,” DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal said. The 12 stations include Qutab Minar, Ghitorni, Arjangarh, Nawada, Shadipur, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Nangloi Railway Station, Govindpuri, Harkesh Nagar Okhla, Moolchand and Botanical Garden. 

The GPS enabled Smart Es are specially designed to provide last-mile connectivity within an area of 3-4 km around Metro stations. The fares have been kept very nominal at a base price of Rs10 for the first 2 km and Rs 5/- for every subsequent kilometre. The commuters can also book vehicles through the Smart E app and pay digitally for their rides. 

“Till date, over 800 e-rickshaws were plying from 17 metro stations facilitating over one lakh passengers to reach their destinations/stations daily,” he added. 

