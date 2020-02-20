Gargi College molestation case: Panel records statements of 600 witnesses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fact-finding committee conducting an independent probe into the alleged molestation of students of Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College on February 6 has so far recorded and examined the statements of over 600 witnesses, varsity sources said on Wednesday.



A preliminary probe by the committee revealed gross lapses in overall security at the fest and that the college had underestimated the number of participants in the fest on the campus. It recommended immediate sensitisation of the college staff on gender issues.

“The committee found that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is grossly biased and compromised and that a new ICC be formed as per UGC requirements by February-end,” the college’s student body said in a statement. During its General Body Meeting on Monday, the panel had presented its preliminary findings before the students and other members.



Many students of Gargi College in south Delhi had alleged that a mob of outsiders had gatecrashed into the campus and manhandled and sexually harassed them on the third day of the college’s annual cultural fest ‘Reverie’.



With the arrest of two more persons by Delhi Police on Tuesday, the total arrests in the case have gone up to 17. The accused were arrested under Sections 452, 354 and 509 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, police said on Tuesday. Of them, 10 have been granted bail by Delhi’s Saket court.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal is leading the investigation in the said case. The Delhi High Court had on Monday issued notices on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the molestation incidents.

Several students had boycotted classes after the incident and are holding hour-long boycotts since some students have their examinations in April. Sources said the students are looking for someone to file an RTI on their behalf to get details of the college budget for security.

Students to meet DCW



Gargi College students will meet Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday to get a status update in the commission’s probe into the alleged molestation incident, according to the panel. The women’s panel had issued a notice to the college principal over the incident and asked her to reply till February 25.



Some student representatives will meet the panel on Saturday to get a status update on the panel’s probe in the matter.