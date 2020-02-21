Home Cities Delhi

AAP leader Gopal Rai seeks plan to fulfill green commitment

Minister says target of plantation drive scaled up to 40 L; mass movement soon

Published: 21st February 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Rai said his government has been able to change the mindset of some people with regard to the rollout of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan.

Gopal Rai said his government has been able to change the mindset of some people with regard to the rollout of the ‘Odd-Even’ plan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday held a meeting with all senior officials of his department, asking them to chalk out a plan to fulfill the environment guarantees as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the people. Addressing media persons later in the day, Rai said that his ministry has already scaled up the target of the plantation drive across the city to 40 lakh. To mobilise a mass movement with an aim to safeguard the environment, a mega-conference is also being organised on February 27, the minister said.

A brain storming session, featuring environmental experts, NGOs, officials and other stake holders, will be organised at the Major Dhyanchand stadium in the Capital during which a plan will be drawn up to mobilise a mass movement. Rai said that as part of a four-pronged strategy to deal with environmental concerns, the Delhi government has tied up with Washington University for obtaining real-time data on pollution. The varsity will release its final report in March, which will help the government monitor the sources of pollution.

“Obtaining real time data is necessary to monitor the sources of pollution at a given point of time. Till such time we can gather relevant information on the sources of pollution, we will not be able to devise a mechanism to reduce them. There is simply no generalised way of fighting or eradicating pollution,” Rai said. The minister said the government has had to face opposition from a section of people when it came to implementing the ‘Odd-Even’ vehicle rationing rule, as they felt that vehicular pollution does not contribute majorly to air pollution in the national capital. However, the perception and mindset has since changed, he said.

With respect to cleaning the Yamuna, the minister said he will visit a sewage treatment plant at Delhi Gate, which is to be involved in the process, to oversee its functioning. A clean Yamuna was one of the ’10 Guarantees’ that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave to the people during the campaign phase for the Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai AAP Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp