CAA stir: Delhi police SIT starts probing Jamia violence videos

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has started investigating the videos of Jamia violence that have been surfacing on social media. Police suspect that these videos have been made viral to influence the special investigation.



A Delhi Police SIT official, on condition of anonymity, on Tuesday said, “The viral videos raise a doubt that if these videos are of the riots in Jamia Nagar area, then why the people who are spreading them didn’t disclose them to the SIT which is probing the matter?”

The videos which have surfaced are under scrutiny. It is possible that these videos are being made viral from Jamia Nagar area. However, a thorough investigation has been started to understand the motive behind making these videos viral, the officer said.



An ACP level officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said it would not be right to say anything on these videos as the police are first accountable for the law and order situation. “We are investigating the matter and some videos have also been seized,” the officer said.



“These videos are very useful in identifying the perpetrators of violence. Some of the suspects have even been arrested, those who are absconding will be caught soon,” said another SIT officer said.