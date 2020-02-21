Home Cities Delhi

Respond to petition filed by Jessica Lal killer Manu Sharma, Delhi High Court asks government

Jessica Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani.

Published: 21st February 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jessica Lal

Jessica Lal was shot dead my Manu Sharma in 1999.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Thursday to reply to a plea by Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, serving life imprisonment, seeking premature release. Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the Delhi government to file a status report in the matter along with the relevant records of Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 30. Sharma has sought a direction to set aside the September 19, 2019 order of the competent authority which had accepted the July 19 last year recommendations of SRB rejecting his early release plea.

The petition, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, sought Sharma’s release saying the authorities rejected his plea in an unfair, arbitrary and whimsical manner. It contended that Sharma was being victimised by the State and despite having undergone 23 years (with remission) in jail, his case was rejected four times. It claimed that he has been rewarded appreciations for his efforts through his NGO ‘Siddhartha Vashishtha Charitable Trust’.

“The petitioner (Sharma) has had an unblemished record throughout incarceration and there has been nothing adverse against him. His reformative actions and efforts for helping children of jail inmates have been appreciated by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as well as the Division Bench of High Court of Delhi,” the plea said.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999. The trial court had acquitted him, but the Delhi High Court had reversed the order and the Supreme Court had upheld his life sentence in April 2010

The fateful night of Jessica’s murder

Jessica Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Delhi High Court Jessica Lal Murder Case Jessica Lal AAP
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp