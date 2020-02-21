'Walled City' Shahjahanabad to have its own transit system 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Walled City in the national capital commonly known as Shahjahanabad is likely to have its own public transportation for hassle-free commuting in the area and to discourage people from bringing private vehicles there.



The mass transit system, still being explored, is to complement traffic restrictions in the area after completion of the Chandni Chowk beautification and pedestrianisation project and improve last-mile connectivity in old Delhi.



To examine the mode of transport and other issues related to ‘Integrated Traffic Management Plan’ for the entire Walled city, a five-member Sub-Committee has been constituted under Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP)-Traffic-HQ of Delhi Traffic Police.

The other members of the panel are special commissioner (operations-transport) of Delhi government, deputy commissioner (Sadar Paharganj-City zone) of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Superintending Engineering (Project) (Public Work Department), Area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and deputy general manager (projects and administration) of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).



“The committee is still working on possibilities of types of public transport to be introduced in the region as the SRDC board directed in December to look for the mass-transit system being adopted in historic cities across the globe. It is necessary to provide a transit system that will have connectivity with parking lots, markets, tourist places and Metro stations among others,” said an official.

The board had, earlier, not given its go-ahead to a proposal for trackless trams because of the crammed roads and congestion in the area and directed SRDC to search for a more ‘viable’ option. Following the study and deliberation on alternatives, the proposal will be placed before the board for final approval. According to officials, all options will be deliberated upon including mini electric buses, vans, or even trackless trams.



“The area must have a dedicated mass transit system to discourage private vehicles and encourage pedestrians in view of the closure of Chandni Chowk road. Until we provide better public transport, we can’t dissuade private vehicles. Trackless trams are one suitable option,” said a government official.

The pedestrianisation project began in December 2018 after a long wait of about 15 years. The deadline for the same is March 2020. The authorities are in a race against time to finish the project at the earliest. Once complete, it shall put a curb on motorised vehicles on the main road-Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid for 12 hours.



The sub-committee will also look into the design of street barriers to be placed at the entry points of lanes leading to Chandni Chowk to prevent motorised vehicles entry during restriction hours — 9 am to 9 pm.

