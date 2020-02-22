AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal appointed as Delhi Assembly speaker temporarily

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Delhi Assembly by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Iqbal, who has been elected for the sixth time from Matia Mahal, will oversee the oath-taking of newly-elected members on February 24 when the first session of the Delhi Assembly begins. The order appointing Iqbal was issued on Thursday night.

Incidentally, Iqbal has served as the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha from 2003 to 2008 during the Congress rule in the national capital. With Iqbal, one of senior-most legislators, appointed as the pro-tem speaker, he is unlikely to become the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.



Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the Speaker in the previous Delhi Assembly, is likely to retain the post. A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from February 24 during which the Speaker will be chosen.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is likely to address the Delhi Assembly during the three-day session.

Last week, the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House.



The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank. Ahead of the Delhi elections, Iqbal had quit the Congress and joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.



At the time of joining the AAP, Iqbal had lauded the Arvind Kejriwal government for its pro-people initiatives and schemes for welfare of all communities. Iqbal went on to repay the trust put on him by winning his stronghold in Central Delhi with a margin of 50,241 votes.