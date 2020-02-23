Home Cities Delhi

Hundreds come out to protest against CAA in Delhi's Chand Bagh

The protesters, holding placards and the national flag, were planning to march from Chand Bagh to Rajghat.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Chand Bagh area, in East Delhi, Sunday.

Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Chand Bagh area, in East Delhi, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people on Sunday gathered in Delhi's Chand Bagh area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters were holding placards and the national flag. They were planning to march from Chand Bagh to Rajghat.

This came after hundreds of people gathered in Jaffarbad, another Muslim-dominated locality closeby, on Saturday evening to protest against CAA and NRC.

Peaceful protests against the CAA and the proposed NRC have been going on across the country ever since parliament passed the CAA in December last year.  

