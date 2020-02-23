Local grievance cell in Rajinder Nagar comes in for praise

Express News Service By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Locals are upbeat on the work of a local grievance management team that was formed by Raghav Chadha, the first-time AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, about a month ago. Introduced during the Assembly elections, the four-member grievance team works 24x7 to resolve ‘strictly local’ problems that affect daily affairs of residents.



Rajesh Pahariya, a resident who had complained about over-flowing sewer, said it was sorted within a day.



“The drain water was flowing on the road. Soon after making a call, the team got in touch and officials came to clear the blocked line.”

“Most of the complaints are of sewer lines, CCTV cameras, water supply, road repair. In fact, many complaints fall under the domain of MCDs such as garbage disposal but the team has sorted it as well. We contact MCD workers to get the work done,” said Asghar Zaidi, a team member.

“On average, around 15-20 calls are received on the grievance number. Depending on the priority, the cases are taken up and sorted at the earliest,” said Payal, another team member.



“I recently met with officers of different departments, took stock of development initiatives and directed officials to expedite works. I have outlined a vision to make Rajinder Nagar a model constituency. This team helps me to ensure problems get resolved on the ground and provide feedback on emerging issues early on so we can get a grip on them,” Raghav said.